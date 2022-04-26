BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on Route V in Pike and Audrain counties.
Audrain County Route V — The road will be closed at County Road 577 to County Road 450 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Pike County Route V — The road will be closed at County Road 450 to County Road 459 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Pike County Route V — The road will be closed at County Road 459 to County Road 454 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Pike County Route V — The road will be closed at County Road 447 to Route M 9-10 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Pike County Route V — The road will be closed at County Road 456 to County Road 454 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Pike County Route V — The road will be closed at County Road 447 to Route M b 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
