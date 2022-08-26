HANNIBAL — Seal coat operations are scheduled to begin the week of Monday, Aug. 29 on Route V in Lewis and Marion counties, from Missouri Route 6 in Lewis County to U.S. 61 in Marion County near Maywood.
The length of the improvement is six miles and is expected to be completed by early September.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day at the location where crews are actively working. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone with workers present during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.
The $1,128,041 contract, awarded last winter to W. L. Miller Company of Hamilton, Ill., also includes a seal coat project located on Missouri Route 6 between Missouri Route 15 in Knox County to just west of U.S. 61 in Marion County near Taylor.
"Seal coating on Missouri Route 6 is currently underway. Once crews have completed work on this route, operations will shift to Route V, which is anticipated to be Tuesday or Wednesday of next week." said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Amy Crawford.
Work on Route V is anticipated to be completed within one day.
The Missouri Department of Transportation appreciates motorists paying attention as they travel through the work zone. Safety is MoDOT's top priority. For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, motorists are reminded to obey all signs and personnel and put down cell phones to eliminate distractions.
