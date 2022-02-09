Roundabout to ease traffic congestion in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A new roundabout is planned to ease traffic congestion at a busy intersection in Bowling Green, Mo. as a result of a cost-share project between the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city.
Linda Luebrecht, Bowling Green city clerk/administrator, explained how the forthcoming roundabout has been designed with the goal of reducing traffic congestion at the current four-way stop at Business 61/Church Street and Mo. 161.
There haven’t been multiple accidents at the location, but Luebrecht pointed out how traffic backs up each day. Motorists headed to school from the south on Mo. 161 and Church St., combined with heavy traffic on Business 61 North and South make the intersection busy in the morning and afternoon hours, Luebrecht said.
Intersections are graded with a letter system with Levels A-F, and the current intersection for Business 61/Church Street and Mo. 161 is rated a Level F. Luebrecht said the new roundabout is set to make a big difference.
“It’s the worst type of intersection for delay purposes and congestion,” Luebrecht said. “So, once this is built and completed, it should be listed as a Level A.”
Bleigh Construction received the bid to build the overpass, totaling $1.397 million. A construction date has not been set.
Mike Hall, project engineer with McClure Engineering Co., wrote the project had been a part of MoDOT’s long-term improvement plan for several years. McClure worked with the city of Bowling Green and MoDOT to develop the project and apply for MoDOT’s cost-share program. As a result, the project funding will be a 50/50 split between the two entities.
A public open house meeting is planned from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Community Center at 201 W. Locust St.
Community members can review pamphlets featuring details and the proposed design for the roundabout. Hall and representatives from MoDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss what the phases of the forthcoming project.
