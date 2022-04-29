HANNIBAL, Mo. — The next stage of construction is scheduled to begin soon for the new roundabout intersection in Bowling Green at Business Route 61 and Missouri 161 and Court Street.
Work will result in the closure of the access from Business Route 61 to MO 161 starting Monday, May 16.
The roundabout intersection improvement will be constructed one-half at a time. This phase of the project consists of work on the south half of the roundabout, requiring the closure of the MO 161 access from Business Route 61 for a period of up to 70 days.
A signed detour will be in place directing motorists around the work zone using U.S. 61 to Route Z to MO 161.
Schedule changes could occur due to weather or material availability. Missouri Department of Transportation and partners ask motorists to be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers. Motorists are asked to obey all traffic signs and personnel and eliminate distractions by putting down their phones.
MoDOT and the City of Bowling Green will provide public alerts about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
More information is available by calling MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or the City of Bowling Green at 573-324-5451. Additional project information is available at https://www.modot.org/roundabout-bowling-green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.