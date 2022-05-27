HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Rotary Club is ready to welcome people of all ages to Rotary Riverfest beginning Friday, June 10.
Riverfest organizer Barb Crane explained how the event formerly known as Fiesta Del Sol has a new name and location for 2022. The Rotary Club’s forthcoming pavilion could be complete in time for the festival, and the full slate of events will take place at the newly developed riverfront Friday and Saturday.
Performers are set to fill the new venue with live music each day. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand outside of the gate for guests to visit without paying an entry fee.
Rotary Riverfest will be from 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 10 and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
People who attend Riverfest can also enjoy the Great Girlfriend Getaway, set to fill the weekend with unique events and specials downtown. Crane pointed out how the visitors can check out all the Great Girlfriend Getaway events, then head to the riverfront for more camaraderie coupled with food and cold beverages.
Attendees 21 years of age and older can pay $5 for entry to the beer garden and the performance area. Crane is excited about the prospect of attracting a younger crowd with the karaoke competition at noon on Saturday.
Steppin’ Back will kick off the live entertainment Friday. Trixie Delight of St. Louis takes the stage next.
The karaoke competition is set to begin Saturday’s festivities, followed by Stone Hill. King Benny, The American Standard and The Riverside Band will round out Saturday’s lineup of live music.
Crane wished to thank numerous local sponsors making Rotary Riverfest possible, including the Riedel Foundation, Chariton Valley, HNB, Nauser Beverage, Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau and Townsquare Media.
The festival is poised to bring a variety of entertainment and fun to Hannibal’s rejuvenated riverfront. Crane emphasized how proceeds help Rotary Club members give back to folks in the area with scholarships, donations to food banks and collaborations with Good Dads, a new program dedicated to helping fathers become more engaged with their children.
Crane is thrilled for the upcoming festival, noting the pandemic resulted in many people “itching to get out” and have a fun time on the Hannibal riverfront.
“It’s a great way to support local artists as well as giving back to the community,” she said.
