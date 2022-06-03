Rotary Club Pavilion takes shape on Hannibal riverfront

HANNIBAL — The rejuvenated Hannibal riverfront continues to witness big changes as the new Rotary Pavilion rapidly takes shape.
The previous month’s weather stymied construction efforts for the new 40-foot octagon pavilion, said Mary Lynne Richards, with Hannibal Parks & Recreation. But pleasant conditions Thursday and Friday have enabled progress for constructing the pavilion’s metal frame atop a new concrete platform.
The structure will differ in appearance from other popular shelters at Kiwanis Park, Riverview Park and Huckleberry Park. It will be similar in concept to the Y Men’s Pavilion constructed in 2008.
The Y Men’s Pavilion was built with support from the Y Men’s Club, whose members use the shelter for various club activities. They established an agreement with the City of Hannibal, making the space available for other community activities throughout the year.
Richards explained the new 40-foot octagon pavilion at Glascock’s Landing in Nipper Park will serve a similar function as a space for Hannibal Rotary Club meetings and during events like Rotary Riverfest.
A majority of Riverfest events will take place on the opposite side of Nipper Park near the marina. If weather permits, the pavilion’s construction is planned for completion when the festival takes place Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, Richards said.
Rotary Club President Andy Straube said the pavilion could provide an ideal space for community events like the beginning of 5K marathons, meals hosted by the club and other community events.
Rotary Riverfest — formerly known as Fiesta Del Sol when it was hosted in Central Park — is one of the club’s three key fundraisers supporting efforts to provide scholarships and other community outreach.
Straube said similar events could transition to the revitalized Nipper Park in the future. He pointed out how the Rotary Pavilion reflects Hannibal Rotary Club’s motto of “service above self”.
The fundraising effort for the new pavilion represents three years of leadership under past Rotary Club President Steve Yager, current President Andy Straube and next year’s President Heather Temple.
“We thought this was a really neat way to have something to give a gift, but then have it in perpetuity going forward — being able to provide some service to the community,” Straube said.
Richards and Straube agreed the Rotary Pavilion will serve as an ideal location for picnics, graduation parties and weddings. Numerous trees have been planted in Nipper Park since it was rebuilt. The Rotary Pavilion will serve as a primary spot for shade as trees grow taller in the coming years.
Crews from the Hannibal Street Department and the Parks & Recreation Department regularly team up for community projects. Richards said Street Department personnel have been largely responsible for construction efforts so far, since Parks & Recreation employees have been busy preparing community parks and the Hannibal Aquatic Center for summer.
The Hannibal Rotary Club donated $70,000 to make the new pavilion possible. The new space will feature columns with integrated electrical outlets.
“I’m a member of Rotary Club, so I was thrilled when the club wanted to use their proceeds to make a permanent gift to the City of Hannibal and Nipper Park. I think that they saw it was something that was needed, it was something that they could use as a lifelong legacy to everything that Rotary does,” Richards said, noting the club stands for helping the community and youth.
Additional enhancements are slated for Nipper Park in the future, including signage, picnic tables and trees.
