Rotary Club of Hannibal presents donation check for riverfront pavilion

HANNIBAL — The Rotary Club of Hannibal presented a ceremonial check worth $70,000 to the city of Hannibal, representing the donation for the Rotary Pavilion.
The pavilion is a 40-foot octagon with several picnic tables located at Nipper Park on Glascock’s Landing. The Hannibal Parks & Recreation staff will maintain the pavilion and will rent it out for special events.
The fundraising for the pavilion took place during the Rotary Club presidencies of Andy Straube and Heather Temple.
Temple said the pavilion will serve as a centerpiece of the entire riverfront.
“We are honored to contribute something lasting for the Hannibal community. Future generations will see the donation for years to come,” she said.
Rotary is a worldwide organization that provides humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Locally, the Rotary Club of Hannibal counts on financial support through several events: Rotary Riverfest, Harvest Hootenanny and Hannibal Folklife Festival.
