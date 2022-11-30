Rotary Club of Hannibal presents donation check for riverfront pavilion

Andy Straube, Mike Kettelkamp, Chad Collier, Stevens Plowman, Steve Yager, Mary Lynne Richards, Chris Callahan and Heather Temple participated in a ceremonial check presentation at the Rotary Pavilion. Collier and Richards represented the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department.

HANNIBAL — The Rotary Club of Hannibal presented a ceremonial check worth $70,000 to the city of Hannibal, representing the donation for the Rotary Pavilion.

The pavilion is a 40-foot octagon with several picnic tables located at Nipper Park on Glascock’s Landing. The Hannibal Parks & Recreation staff will maintain the pavilion and will rent it out for special events.

