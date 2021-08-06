Rotary Club buying shelter for riverfront

HANNIBAL — The purchase of another amenity for the Hannibal riverfront by a local club has been approved by the city council.
Council members gave their OK on Tuesday night at City Hall to acquire a 40-foot octagon shelter from Hutchinson Recreation and Design, which submitted the low bid of $78,000.
According to Andy Dorian, director of central services for the city, the Rotary Club of Hannibal has offered to pay the entire cost of the new shelter.
“Because of this generous donation we have agreed to name the shelter ‘The Rotary Pavilion,’” he said.
“This is something that really meets the (civic) criteria of Rotary,” said Andy Straube, president of the Hannibal Rotary Club, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We are also excited that we can give a gift to you guys to use over a period of time and utilize it ourselves.”
“It is a gift to the citizens of this community and we appreciate that,” said Mayor James Hark.
The shelter will be located in the circular area of the riverfront near the young Sam Clemens statue, which Dorian told the park board during its July meeting that that site is the highest on the riverfront, east of the flood levee.
“It is the least flooded area. It still might flood, but it is the least impacted area,” Dorian said. “Nothing can ever be flood proof, but this will have no wood in it. It has all the coatings and different things that should last a very long time.”
Dorian foresees the pavilion being utilized for an assortment of activities.
“The shelter will be used for birthday parties, family reunions, weddings, etc.,” he said. ”It will be a very, very popular pavilion. We are pretty excited.”
There are opportunities there for a lot of different things that could start in that park,” Straube said.
Dorian said the parks department will prepare the site by pouring a concrete pad. It will also furnish the picnic tables and trash cans, and will install the shelter once it is delivered.
It is estimated that delivery of the shelter will take from 19 to 23 weeks.