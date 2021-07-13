HANNIBAL — Four people, including two children were injured in a crash Tuesday in Hannibal.
Hannibal police officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash about 12:09 p.m. on U.S. 36 just west of Munger Lane.
Officers determined a 2014 Ford SUV driven by a 63-year-old Vandalia woman failed to yield the right-of-way to a 1997 Toyota SUV driven by a 41-year-old woman, of Newbury Park, Calif.
The driver of the Toyota and a 13-year-old female passenger were taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment, and a 9-year-old male passenger was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
A 41-year-old female passenger from the Ford was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital. The driver of the vehicle was cited.
The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Hannibal Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance Department and the Missouri Department of Transportation.