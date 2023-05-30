HANNIBAL — A single-vehicle rollover crash resulted in minor injuries to a driver and two Hannibal teenagers on Sunday evening near Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Gary N. Jeffries, 19, of Hannibal, was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram at 9:30 p.m., traveling west on County Road 408, three miles north of Hannibal.
The crash report stated the Dodge traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Two 14-year-old passengers were transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Jeffries refused medical treatment at the scene.
None of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Palmyra Police Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.