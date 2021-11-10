Rock Steady Boxing presenting Parkinson's Disease seminar in Paris, Mo.

STAFF REPORT
PARIS, Mo. — The Senior Citizens Community Center of Paris, Mo. will be hosting a special Parkinson’s disease seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
Administrator Devyn Timbrook is making the necessary arrangements for this program. This seminar is sponsored by Rock Steady Boxing of Monroe City, Mo. There will be information about the help available by dedicated exercising of the body, speech and the importance of fellowship given through the RSB Program. There will be a special display and select videos of the program. Brochures about the program will also available. The Rock Steady Boxing Gym is located adjacent to the C&R Market in Monroe City. Mo.
Mike Crager is a trained and certified coach of the RSB Program. Coach Crager Has just returned from the International RSB Convention with the latest dedicated protocols for the Parkinson’s help program. Coach Crager and Assistant Coach Mike Hanlon, from Shelbina, Mo., will be available to answer questions.
Coach Crager is a retired school teacher/coach from the Monroe City School system. Crager is a graduate of Northeast Missouri State University and received his Master’s Degree from William Woods University. He was afflicted with “early onset” of Parkinson’s at 41 years of age.
All are welcome to learn about Parkinson’s and the help given by the RSB Program. Visitors are encouraged to share the information with friends who might benefit from this program — dedicated solely for Parkinson’s disease.
More information is available by visiting Rock Steady Boxing’s website at http://monroecity.rsbaffiliate.com/ or on Facebook using the tag @BillCrager.
