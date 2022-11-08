Robotic surgery helps Hannibal resident recover faster

HANNIBAL — Robotic surgery procedures often lead to quicker recovery, less pain and shorter hospital stays.
Hannibal resident Blane Mundle recently had a robotic cholecystectomy, recovered quickly, and was able to get back to what he enjoys. When Mundle woke up in the middle of the night with intense pain and vomiting, he decided to head to the Emergency Room at Hannibal Regional. After initial testing, it was discovered that he had over 20 gallstones and would need to have his gallbladder removed.
“Blane’s workup revealed gallstones were causing his problems and he had also developed pancreatitis from one of the gallstones. After meeting with Blane, we decided a robotic cholecystectomy — or gallbladder removal — would be the best option,” explained Hannibal Regional Medical Group Surgeon Dr. Richie Goriparthi.
When compared to traditional surgical techniques, some benefits of robotic procedures include reduced risk of surgical complications, less pain, shorter hospital stay, faster recovery and minimal scarring.
“The doctor and nurses were all fantastic!" Mundle said. "Dr. Goriparthi took the time to explain the procedure to me in detail. He gave me very specific instructions on how to care for my incisions. I was amazed at how quickly I healed and am extremely pleased that I am back to my favorite pastime of playing golf within just a few short weeks.”
“Blane recovered much quicker after the procedure than anticipated. When I saw him in the office for a follow-up visit, he wasn’t using any pain medications and was looking forward to getting back to golfing!” Goriparthi said.
Appointments are available by calling 573-629-3500.
