Robotic surgery helps Hannibal resident recover faster

Blane Mundle, right, recently received a robotic cholecystectomy to address intense pain a vomiting caused by more than 20 gallstones. Hannibal Regional Medical Group Surgeon Dr. Richie Goriparthi determined the robotic procedure to remove Mundle's gallbladder was the best option. Hannibal Regional Medical Group officials report robotic surgery can result in reduced risk of surgical complications, less pain, a shorter hospital stay, faster recovery and minimal scarring.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Robotic surgery procedures often lead to quicker recovery, less pain and shorter hospital stays.

Hannibal resident Blane Mundle recently had a robotic cholecystectomy, recovered quickly, and was able to get back to what he enjoys. When Mundle woke up in the middle of the night with intense pain and vomiting, he decided to head to the Emergency Room at Hannibal Regional. After initial testing, it was discovered that he had over 20 gallstones and would need to have his gallbladder removed.

