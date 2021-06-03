BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform seal coat and overlay work on routes in Pike County. Please see the dates and locations below.
Pike County Route B — Tuesday, June 15, Thursday, June 17, Monday, June 21 to Tuesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 24, the route will be reduced to one lane from Missouri Route 161 to Missouri Route 79 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a 10-foot width restriction in place while work is being completed.
Pike County Route J — Monday, June 14, the route will be reduced to one lane from Missouri Route 161 to the end of state maintenance between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a 10-foot width restriction in place while work is being completed.
Pike County Route NN — Tuesday, June 15, the route will be reduced to one lane from U.S. 61 to U.S. 54 between 7 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. with a ten feet width restriction in place while work is being completed.
Pike County Route AC — Thursday, June 17, the route will be reduced to one lane from Route K to Route BB between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a 10-foot width restriction in place while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone or use alternate routes. More information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
MoDOT encourages motorists to be sure to check out the traveler map at www.modot.org for road work across the state. People can also subscribe to MoDOT’s e-update service and receive emails specific to the local county or highway and how road work may affect travel. Motorists can get text alerts on road closures, too. Follow MoDOT on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.