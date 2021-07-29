HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform pavement work on routes in Ralls County and Route F in Marion County.
Ralls County U.S. 61 Outer Road (Sawyer Drive) — Monday, Aug. 2 to Tuesday, Aug. 3, the road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County U.S. 61 Outer Road (Thatcher Drive) — Monday, Aug. 2 to Tuesday, Aug. 3, the road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County U.S. 61 Outer Road (Stable Drive) — Thursday, Aug. 5, the road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County U.S. 61 Outer Road (Ideal Villa Place) — Thursday, Aug. 5, the road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County U.S. 61 Outer Road (Selby Lane) — Monday, Aug. 9, the road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County U.S. 61 Outer Road (Luther Manor Road) — Monday, Aug. 9, the road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Marion County Route F — Tuesday, Aug. 10, Thursday, Aug. 12, Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17, the road will be closed from U.S. 61 to Route E from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).