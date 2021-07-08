HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing overlay operations on various routes along with patching and seal coat operations on Route V in Ralls County. Please see below for locations and additional information.
Ralls County Route E — Monday, July 12, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 79 to end of state maintenance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County Route N — Monday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 14, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 79 to Route T from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day while work is being completed.
Ralls County Route T — Thursday, July 15 and Monday, July 19 to Wednesday, July 21, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 79 in Marion County to Missouri Route 79 in Pike County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County Route V — Thursday, July 22 and Monday, July 26, the road will be closed from Ralls County Route T to U.S. Route 61 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).