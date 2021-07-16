STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform overlay operations on Route T in Ralls County. Please see below for the location and additional information.
Ralls County Route T – Monday, July 19 to Wednesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 28 to Thursday, July 29, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 79 in Marion County to Missouri Route 79 in Pike County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is availalble by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).