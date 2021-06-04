MONROE CITY, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform overlay operations on Route M in Monroe County from Thursday, June 10 through Tuesday, June 15,. The road will be closed from Missouri Route 15 to Missouri Route 151 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
MoDOT encourages motorists to check out the traveler map at www.modot.org for road work across the state. People can also subscribe to MoDOT’s e-update service and receive emails specific to the local county or highway and how road work may affect travel. Motorists can get text alerts on road closures, too. Follow MoDOT on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.