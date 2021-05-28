MONROE CITY, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform overlay operations from Monday, June 7 to Thursday, June 10, on Route C in Monroe County. The road will be closed from Route AA in Monroe County to Route CC in Audrain County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
MoDOT encourages motorists to be sure to check out the traveler map at www.modot.org for road work across the state. People can also subscribe to MoDOT’s e-update service and receive emails specific to the local county or highway and how road work may affect travel. Motorists can get text alerts on road closures, too. Follow MoDOT on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.