BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform roadwork on routes in Pike County.
Pike County Route C — The road will be closed for a culvert replacement from County Road 1 to County Road 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, while work is being completed.
Pike County Route UU — The road will be reduced to one-lane traffic from .3 miles east of Route UU and East Outer Road to .2 miles west of County Road 139 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, while work is being completed.
