SHELBINA, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform pavement work on routes in Shelby County. Locations and additional information are listed below.
Shelby County Missouri Route 151 — Monday, July 26 to Wednesday, July 28, the road will be closed from Route B to Route M between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. while work is being completed.
Shelby County Missouri Route 151 — Wednesday, July 28 to Thursday, July 29 and Monday, Aug. 2 to Tuesday, Aug. 3, the road will be closed from Route B to U.S. 36 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Shelby County Route A — Wednesday. Aug. 4 to Thursday, Aug. 5, the road will be closed from Route DD to U.S. 36 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes.
More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).