STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform pavement work on Route D in Marion County on Thursday, Aug. 19, 23 to Wednesday, Aug. 25, Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday. Aug. 31, Thursday, Sep. 2, and Tuesday, Sept. 7 to Wednesday, Sept. 15 .
The road will be closed from Missouri Route 168 to the Lewis County line from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).