HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform overlay operations on Routes in Ralls County. Details and locations are listed below:
Ralls County Route E: Thursday, July 1, the route will be closed from Missouri Route 79 to the end of state maintenance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
- Ralls County Route N: Monday, July 5 to Tuesday, July 6, the route will be closed from Missouri Route 79 to Route T in Ralls County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
- Ralls County Route T: Tuesday, July 6 to Thursday, July 8, the route will be closed from Missouri Route 79 to Missouri Route 79 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888-275-6636.