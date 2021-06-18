BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform seal coat and overlay work on Route B in Pike County and overlay work on routes in Ralls County. Please see the dates and locations below.
Pike County Route B — Monday, June 21 to Tuesday, June 22, Thursday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 29, the route will be closed from Missouri Route 161 to Missouri Route 79 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County Route E — Tuesday, June 29, the route will be closed from Missouri Route 79 to the end of state maintenance between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed each day.
Ralls County Route N — Wednesday, June 30 to Thursday, July 1, the route will be closed from Route T to Missouri Route 79 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed each day.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes.