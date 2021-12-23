HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on routes in Pike County.
Pike County Route U — Monday, Dec. 27, the road will be reduced to one-lane traffic from County Road 48 to County Road 36 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Pike County Missouri Route 79 – Wednesday, Jan. 5, the road will be closed from the Route YY Junction to County Road 135 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
More informationabout this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
