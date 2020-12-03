HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform brush cutting operations on U.S. 36 in Marion County.
Marion County U.S. 36 eastbound — The road will be reduced to one lane from County Road 260 to Route DD between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 11.
Marion County U.S. 36 eastbound — The road will be reduced to one lane from County Road 260 to Route DD between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times. The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.
Winter road conditions, maps and information about local projects are available by visiting www.modot.org. Motorists can also sign up for e-updates.