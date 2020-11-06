HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform brush cutting operations on U.S. 36 in Marion County.
Marion County U.S. 36 Eastbound - the road will be reduced to one lane from Shinn Lane to U.S. 24 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Nov 9 to Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Marion County U.S. 36 Eastbound – the road will be reduced to one lane from County Road 260 to Route DD between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 16 to Wednesday, Nov. 25. Work will take place Monday through Friday only.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.
MoDOT reminds motorists as they approach a work zone, please don’t drive distracted. Always buckle up and put the phone down for your safety and the safety of highway workers. All work zones are online at www.modot.org, and the latest news about road work in the area is available by signing up for e-updates.