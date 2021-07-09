SHELBINA, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform patching operations on routes in Shelby County.
Please see the dates and locations below. All work will be completed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Shelby County Route A — Monday, July 12, the road will be closed from Route WW to U.S. 36 for pavement work.
Shelby County Route WW — Tuesday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 14, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 15 to Shelby County Route A for pavement work.
Shelby County Route DD — Thursday, July 15 and Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20, the road will be closed from Route A to Missouri Route 151 for pavement work.
Shelby County Route Y — Wednesday, July 21 to Thursday, July 22, the road will be closed from MO 151 to the county line for pavement work.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in your area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).