MONROE CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform work on three routes in Monroe County:
• Route D — The road will be closed starting at County Road 689 and ending at County Road 699 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 11.
• Route D — The road will be closed starting at County Road 611 and ending at County Road 623 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
• Route Z — The road will be closed starting at Route D and ending at Missouri Route 154 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 18.
• Route E — The road will be closed starting at Route D and ending at Missouri Route 154 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 to Wednesday, July 20.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.