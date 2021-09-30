MONROE CITY, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform pavement work through Friday Oct. 15 on U.S. 36 westbound in Shelby County.
The road will be reduced to one lane from Monroe City, Mo. to Missouri Route 151 in Shelby County. Work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a reduced speed of 55 mph and a width restriction of 12 feet in place while work is being completed each day.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).