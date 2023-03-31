HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced road work projects are planned in Marion and Shelby counties beginning Friday.
Road work planned in Marion, Shelby counties as April begins
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 11:42 am
U.S. Route 36 – A lane restriction will be in place to allow for bridge maintenance on the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River from Country Club Drive in Hannibal to the end of the bridge in Illinois between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4.
U.S. Route 36 (Westbound) – A lane restriction will also be in place for pavement patching operations from Monroe City to Clarence between 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday from Friday, March 31 to Friday, April 28. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working.
Motorists are encouraged to view MoDOT's traveler map at www.modot.org for road work across the state. Emails specific to a local county or highway are available by subscribing to the e-update service.
