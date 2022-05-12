MONROE CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing road work on routes in Monroe County.
Route ZZ: The road will be closed at County Road 653 to County Road 384 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Route E: The road will be closed at Route D to County Road 654 between 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Route E: The road will be closed at County Road 654 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 23
Route E: The road will be closed at County Road 680 to County Road 670 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Route Z: The road will be closed at County Road 770 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
