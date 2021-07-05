HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform overlay operations on various routes in Ralls County.
Ralls County Route E — Thursday and Monday, July 12, the road will be closed from Mo. 79 to the end of state maintenance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day while work is being completed.
Ralls County Route N — Monday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 14, the road will be closed from Mo. 79 to Route T from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day while work is being completed.
Ralls County Route T — Thursday, July 15, the road will be closed from Mo. 79 in Marion County to Mo. 79 in Pike County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being completed.