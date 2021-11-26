HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing culvert replacements on state routes in Pike County. These roads will be closed on the following dates and locations:
Route M — Wednesday, Dec. 1, the road will be closed from County Road 453 to County Road 469. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Highway 79 — Thursday, Dec. 6, the road will be closed from County Road 117 to County Road 135. The work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
Winter road conditions can be found online at modot.org under the traveler map. MoDOT reminds motorists to drive slowly during winter weather. If wipers are on, headlights should be on; it’s the law in Missouri. Missourians can subscribe to MoDOT’s e-update service and receive road condition emails when winter weather could affect travel and get text alerts on road closures, too. MoDOT is accessible on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.
