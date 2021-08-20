HANNIBAL — Riverview Park, which has been closed to the public since the severe thunderstorm of Aug. 12, is slated to reopen to pedestrian and vehicular traffic by Saturday, Aug. 21.
“Crews have been working daily to remove limbs and debris,” said Mary Lynne Richards of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. “However, pedestrian trails may not be open right away.”
The Yard Waste Lot will be located on the soccer fields at the Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park on Seventh Street for a few more weeks. The Yard Waste Lot is for anything that is grown in nature — sticks, branches, leaves, etc., but no bags should be left.
Street Department maintenance personnel will continue picking up debris that Hannibal residents are placing at the curb of their residence. Maintenance personnel will not remove any debris from yards. All debris must be placed at the curb by Sept. 12.