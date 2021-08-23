HANNIBAL — In just over a week after a damaging thunderstorm tore through Hannibal the crown jewel of the city’s park system, Riverview Park, reopened to the public this past Saturday.
Considering the extensive tree damage that the Aug. 12 storm left in its wake, no one was more surprised to see the park back open so soon than Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
“It is impressive that they have got it cleaned up,” he said. “I thought we would be down for at least 30 days in that park. Kudos to those guys.”
Aron Lee, Hannibal’s assistant director of central services — parks, went to Riverview Park shortly after the storm subsided and immediately knew a massive cleanup lay ahead.
“We could barely make it into the park,” he said. “Riverview was a large mess.”
In a touch of irony none of the dead trees that have been marked for removal in Riverview Park were brought down by the storm’s high winds. Dorian speculated that was because they lacked leaves.
While Riverview Park was being reopened that does not mean the overall cleanup there has been completed.
“Trails we have not touched yet. They are in pretty bad shape,” Lee said during last week’s meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
The Sodalis Nature Preserve, which was hard hit by high winds in a storm earlier this year, did not sustain nearly as much damage as was seen in Riverview Park.
“We had a crew in there the day after the storm,” Lee said. “Everything was cleaned up on the asphalt trail portion. We have not been up Pirate Ridge or the other off-road trails. We will clean up some of those areas last after we get other debris cleaned up in areas like the dog park, Huckleberry, South Main and other areas.”
According to Dorian, tree debris from Riverview Park is remaining there for the time being.
“It is all going in the back of Riverview for now. There is a site back by the treatment plant, kind of out of sight,” he said. “Once we are done we will bring in dumpsters on-site and dispose of it.”
City personnel will not be solely focused on removing fallen limbs and trees.
“We are still going to be paving and doing other things, but we are going to be picking sticks up until we get them all up. It is going to be a long and lengthy process,” Dorian said.