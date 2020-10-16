HANNIBAL — With an Oct. 31 completion deadline approaching, it is possible that work on the Hannibal riverfront project could continue into November, according to Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services.
"Weather will dictate that," Dorian said during last week's meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
According to Dorian, if work remains to be completed after the Halloween deadline "we will just continue."
Dorian is pleased with the progress that has been made in recent weeks.
"We had a heck of a good summer," he said. "From Center Street over, that is basically done, other than a little bit of fence work.
"They have got to finish the rest of the concrete, the concrete roads and sidewalks, and get the docks in."
Work on the river docks has already started, with "pretty good progress" already being made. It is anticipated that the gangways will be added sometime this week.
"It could be quite an adventure on how we are going to do it, but we had a team meeting with Hannibal Crane, the dock company and Bleigh (Construction)," Dorian said. "I think we have got a plan, but it will be interesting,"
Once the project's general contractor, Bleigh Construction, has finished its work more will remain to be done.
"This is the first phase, but there will still be work going on for probably quite some time on different things," Dorian said. "A lot of areas down there are on purpose being left open, such as the planter areas and different places where a fountain could go. There will be grass and it will look nice, but in the future if we have the money and want to do something we can. We want to leave some things up to the public to decide."
The public's insight could be sought on what to do with the brick pavers which were removed from the riverfront early in the project.
"We have got mounds of those things so at some point in time we do need to decide how we want to proceed," Dorian said. "Do we want to sell some? Do we want to incorporate some in different places."
Future phases of the riverfront work will likely involve the Hannibal Street Department, which will be putting down asphalt in various areas, including on the big parking lot where Bubba's Restaurant once stood. According to Dorian, that asphalting will not occur until sometime next spring.