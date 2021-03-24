HANNIBAL — Major construction on the Hannibal riverfront may have concluded months ago, but finishing touches on the restoration project continue to be made.
“It is a work in progress every week,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during last week’s March meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
Since being reopened to the public the riverfront has been a point of destination for residents and visitors alike.
“I know a lot of people have been using it,” Dorian said.
The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has already gotten inquiries about the availability of the riverfront for special events.
“If the grass was fully grown I would rent it tomorrow,” Dorian said. “Steampunk really wanted to be down there this year, but we cannot promise that it would be available. We are probably targeting later in the fall to start renting it out. We will just have to see how the grass grows.”
While the riverfront is not yet available to be rented, the same cannot be said for boat space in the marina.
“We have been renting a bunch of boat slips so far,” Dorian said, adding that the slip rental process has been changed somewhat in order to give preference to boaters wishing to secure space on an annual basis, rather than by the month.
Also selling briskly have been benches for the riverfront.
“We have sold a lot of benches,” Dorian said. “We have just ordered five more. I think we are over 20 because we have raised over $40,000. We have filled up the promenade (area of the riverfront with benches).”
In addition to the benches, also being purchased to help dress up the riverfront are approximately a dozen trees.
“River Birches are going in the area along the railroad tracks,” Dorian said. “Swamp Oaks will be in the middle. Eventually we’re going to plant Bald Cypresses on the marina side.”
According to Dorian, not all the trees will be planted this spring.
“In case we have flooding I don’t want to wipe them all out at one time. We are probably going to do it over the course of maybe two years, or a couple of cycles,” he said.
Careful consideration will be given regarding where the trees are planted.
“We have to strategically place these so they don’t cause problems down the road,” Dorian said. “We have to worry about sightlines when we have a concert going on or an event. Plus we have a lot of utilities we have to be conscious of and if we have to get a crane in to move gangways we have to be conscious of that, too.”
Work on the boat trailer parking lot, where Bubba’s Restaurant was previously located, will be re-graded, asphalted and striped by Hannibal Street Department personnel.
Repaving is also planned on the road leading to the boat club, and on Broadway and Center Street on the riverfront.
“That work probably won’t take place until at least mid-April when the asphalt plants reopen,” Dorian said.
Dorian reported that the kayak launch has been ordered.
“We’ve already have kayakers in talking to us about it,” he said. “We think this will be very popular.”
Going up in the not-too-distant future will be the Purple Martin birdhouses and the pole for the U.S. flag.