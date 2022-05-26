HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Riverfront continues to be the site of numerous projects.
“It is pretty torn up right now,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “We have about one million projects going on the riverfront.”
One of the projects that is “moving along,” according to Dorian, is the Rotary Club shelter. The foundation for the structure was poured over a week ago.
“The week of Memorial Day they (shelter installers) will work on it all week and will hopefully get it done that week,” he said.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works has been working to relocate the water lines which will be utilized by visiting riverboats. As it was, water hoses had to be laid over the sidewalk, which created a potential trip hazard.
“They (HBPW) are in the middle of that project right now. They should be able to wrap that up soon,” Dorian said.
According to Dorian, Midwest Railroad has been hired to do work on a pedestrian crossing near the boat club, located on the north end of the riverfront.
“They should be able to start on that at any time,” he said. “That is a pretty gnarly crossing because it consists of compact gravel.”
A curbing project, which is intended to hinder vehicles from driving in a grassy area on the riverfront, is expected to begin June 1.
Dorian also reported that a security camera system for the marina area is on order.
“I expect it to be in any day now,” he said.
