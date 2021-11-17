Riverfront projects remain on city's 'to do' list

HANNIBAL — As fall continues its transition to winter, for some it is a time when the pace of work can slow noticeably. Such is not the case at the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department where there is no shortage of projects waiting to be done, particularly on the riverfront.
“We are still looking at some electrical projects and some security cameras for the marina,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the October meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
Another marina project that will take place at some point is the installation of a new handicap accessible kayak dock. The previous one was damaged by high winds during a severe thunderstorm in August.
“It has been ordered, but it has been delayed because of COVID,” Dorian said. “It took a long time just to get the quotes because of the aluminum. It has been ordered, but they didn’t even give me an estimate (on when it might arrive).”
North of the marina on the riverfront is an area that will be the center of activity when the pavilion that is being donated by the Rotary Club arrives and is erected.
“The shelter has been ordered,” Dorian said. “It is probably going to be in some time this winter. We are probably looking at, hopefully, having it up and done some time in March.”
Dorian hopes to have the opportunity to showcase the city’s recently renovated riverfront in 2022.
“We are in talks about hosting some pretty good events next year,” he said. “That would be the hope that next year is a big year by getting some bigger special events down there.”
According to Dorian, the riverfront will likely be visited by more cruise boats next year than was seen docking here in 2021.
“Starting in July of next year there will be more (cruise boats). Viking (River Cruises) is scheduled to set sail in July,” he said. “It (Hannibal riverfront) will be real busy next summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.