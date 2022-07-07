HANNIBAL — Progress continues to be made on the construction of the Rotary Club Pavilion on the recently renovated Hannibal riverfront.
“The shelter is mostly built,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the June meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
The project would likely be further along if all of the correct materials had been delivered initially.
“The manufacturer sent the wrong centerpoint,” Dorian said. “It brought things to a halt until we got a new one in. It is now in so I am hoping they (parks department personnel) will potentially finish it next week.”
Dorian acknowledged during the June 16 meeting that the weather could further disrupt the project’s estimated timeline.
“With it being 100 degrees putting black tin up is not the greatest job, so we will see,” he said, adding that the goal at that point was to have the pavilion completed by the end of June.
Before the project will be declared done, lighting must be added, picnic tables brought in and sealant applied to the structure’s concrete floor, according to Dorian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.