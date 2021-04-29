HANNIBAL — Work continues on the Hannibal riverfront.
“We have a lot of things going on right now with the riverfront,” said Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, during the April meeting of the Hannibal Park Board in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.
One area of focus is the boat gangways.
“We are going to have to make some adjustments to the boat gangways,” Dorian said. “The far gangway goes under water too early. We are going to make a little bit of an adjustment on how we pivot that to the higher sidewalk and probably make the first dock the ADA dock and maybe in the future get an additional gangway.”
Another gangway that presents a problem is one that leads out to the actual boat ramp, Dorian said.
“We are still working on that,” he said. “Ultimately it is going to go under water, but at 15 or 16 feet it should not go under water.
“These are the little kinks that happen when you have got a $7 million project.”
Also occurring on the riverfront is the re-seeding of some areas by the riverfront renovation contractor, Bleigh Construction.
“When Bleigh comes in and re-seeds our projects they are probably a little later than we would have loved, but it is just how they do it,” Dorian said. “What we will probably end up doing is seeding again in the fall and probably again in the spring. It will not be a full seeding but we will keep adding to it.”
Dorian believes that in a relatively short amount of time the riverfront will feature a carpet of green.
“At this time next year it will look great unless we have a major flood,” he said.
Dorian reports that with input from the Hannibal Tree Board an additional round of trees have been ordered. Selected were seven River Birches, three Swamp White Oak and three Sycamores. He added that eventually some Bald Cypress will be planted on the riverfront.
“We’re going to do these (tree plantings) in phases because of floods. We don’t want to wipe out $5,000 of trees right off the bat,” Dorian said.
Planned soon is the asphalting of a parking lot and two streets located east of the flood levee.