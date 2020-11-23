HANNIBAL — Just two days after it was opened to the public, Hannibal's new riverfront attracted a crowd on Sunday, Nov. 22, as local residents arrived by the carload and were pleased to find parking along the river and wide sidewalks.
Some were surprised at the size of the project. As Gerry and Buzz Ballinger took a walk on the new sidewalk, she said pictures of the riverfront did not show how large it was. “In reality, the size is so much bigger.” He agreed.
“It's really going to be nice and really going to add to Hannibal,” Gerry Ballinger said, adding that later, with “sunshine, green grass and flowers it's going to be impressive.”
Another family was already using the new boat ramp. As they arrived in their jon boat after deer hunting on an island north of Hannibal, Charles Newland and his son, Craig, were bringing their boat up the ramp.
They were pleased with the double boat ramp and the new marina. Craig Newland said he plans to keep his boat there and may also add his pontoon boat.
On Friday, shortly after the park was opened to the public, a Hannibal family with five young sons were among the first to explore the sidewalks in the park. They were Mike Geisendorfer and Amber Booth and their sons, Landon, Leethen, Zach, Korey and Larry Geisendorfer.
“We plan to use it quite a bit,” Amber Booth said.
The oldest son, Landon, said he wants to go fishing “every chance I get.” His dad explained that his father has a bass boat that he may decide to keep at the new marina, which, he added, “looks a lot better.”
In addition to the new marina and boat ramp, the project includes docking locations for two large riverboats as well as the Mark Twain Riverboat and Canton Marine Towing. It has added fencing, lighting, sidewalks, a uniform rock wall and large green spaces for events.
When the riverfront was opened to the public on Nov. 20, Andy Dorian, Hannibal director of Central Services, said with Phase 1 near completion, Phase 2 will begin immediately, explaining “Additional work for the next year includes installation of the marina gas dock, construction of the boat trailer parking lot, additional fencing, asphalt street overlays, planting of trees and many other projects.”