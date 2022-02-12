BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — As Bowling Green Lions Club member Mel Motley collected donations from cars in the Hardees drive-thru, fellow club member Carol Deters talked with customers and filled canisters inside the Bowling Green restaurant.
Deters started her volunteer efforts at 9 a.m. She said she enjoys talking with customers who come in. She received a donation and chatted with a customer who drove from Center, Mo. to support the cause.
Both Lions were participating in the 22nd annual Rise & Shine fundraiser provided assistance to Pike County residents in need through a partnership between the North East Community Action Corporation and Hardee’s restaurants in Bowling Green and Louisiana.
The popular fundraiser allows customers to purchase egg or sausage biscuits for $1 each.
Volunteers also accepted donations in canisters for the effort.
Deters said Lions Club members have been a part of the effort during the past several years and she stressed how all proceeds will stay in Pike County to help qualifying elderly, disabled and low-income people pay utility costs.
The event is organized by the not-for-profit Heat Up St. Louis, which raises money to fund heating and utility assistance programs administered by agencies in 34 Missouri and Illinois counties.
“It’s just a great opportunity. Even though it’s called Heat Up St. Louis, all the funds that are brought in stay in our community,” Deters said.
Last year’s Rise & Shine event raised more than $700,000 at 55 Hardee’s restaurants in Missouri and Illinois. In addition to Pike, NECAC receives funding for Lincoln, Warren and St. Charles counties.
This was Deters’ first time volunteering in the fundraiser, and she was eager to see the collective impact the effort would make for area residents.
“I love volunteering, and that’s what Lions are all about — is serving in our community whoever we can,” she said, noting how she enjoys each interaction.
“I love talking to the people who come in. Everyone has a story, and it just warms my heart when you help other people,” Deters said.
NECAC also contracts with federal and state funding sources to provide assistance for paying utility bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program. Applications are available by calling the NECAC Pike County Service Center at 573-324-2207.
