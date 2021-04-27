JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Louis Riggs has taken the next step toward addressing the critical shortage of broadband access to rural Missourians with a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, requesting $250 million in matching federal funds.
Broadband-specific funds are expected in the future, but Riggs said the letter requests the specific amount as matching funds federal money from all sources. Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo set up a budget committee for possible allocations as money becomes from the federal government, and Riggs has talked with Rep. Doug Richey about what opportunities exist to best expand Internet access and complete the critical “last mile” broadband connection to homes.
Riggs pointed out should the full $250,000 in federal money come in, it would effectively double through investments from Missouri cooperatives and providers who are on the front line of broadband projects. After a series of discussions, Riggs and Richey arrives at the total they felt would best expand broadband and keep the projects “Missouri-centric” without connections to out-of-state entities.
“It’s a lot, but there’s a lot coming at us,” Riggs said. “What we’re looking at is a game changer for rural broadband in the state of Missouri.”
The letter was drafted and signed by more than 60 members of the House Republican Caucus, including a couple representative who were not from rural districts. The level of support underscored how many elected officials are focused on the issue — Riggs said Gov. Parson, fellow Missouri lawmakers and members of the Biden administration are in agreement about the importance of expanding rural broadband access.
The State Broadband Fund is geared to deliver “the best bang for the buck” in achieving this goal. Riggs said rural broadband stretches far beyond infrastructure, providing telemedicine, online education, GPS for farmers’ sophisticated equipment in the field and entrepreneurship opportunities in the region.
Remote work options have returned positive results as well, with state department employees reporting 90% job satisfaction rates. Broadband access affects the ability to retain state employees and their tenure, based on the flexibility to be able to perform their work from home.
“Again, it all leads back to the question ‘Do you have enough bandwidth to accomplish this from where you live?’”