JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, has filed HB 827, which would enable the state of Missouri to lease equipment not being used for flood prevention and floodplain management from the Corps of Engineers.
“This bill is designed to enable the state of Missouri to lease equipment not being used by the Corps of Engineers to help us with flood prevention and floodplain management. We went through near-record levels of flooding in 2019 that was exacerbated by the lack of dredging along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers because the Corps of Engineers has other priorities, such as making sure the pallid sturgeon is thriving. The last thing our farmers need is to have 1 million acres of producing bottom ground under water like we did in 2019,” Riggs said.
“If the Corps of Engineers is not using their equipment, we should be able to lease it from them to make sure that dredging is done on our rivers.”