JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, has filed HB 581, which would create the 21st Century Education Task Force to study the future of education in Missouri from birth to retirement.
“This bill is designed to create a task force to study the future of education in Missouri paying special attention to the best ways to engage workforce development training as well as the use of artificial intelligence throughout Missouri education," Riggs said.
The legislation is important for the state Riggs said, because "we are being told that as much as 50% of the jobs in existence now will not be around by the time the kindergarten student of today graduates from high school." Riggs said it only makes sense for the state to do what is needed to equip all students to enter the 21st century workforce.
"Missouri is the first state in the union to examine education from birth until retirement on the lifelong learning continuum. This bill will help to inform us as policy makers and appropriators as to where our resources should be going to accomplish the best outcomes for all of our students,” Riggs said.