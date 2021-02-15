JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, has filed HB 921, which would prioritize seniors and veterans in new public housing projects. The bill also will require the Housing Commission to give preference to redeveloping abandoned schools for housing.
“This bill is designed to help Missouri seniors and veterans to have priority in development of new public housing,” said Riggs. “Requiring the Housing Commission to prioritize redeveloping abandoned schools is designed to free up good, affordable housing stock to restore neighborhoods and bring school buildings that are not being used at all back to productive life. Those buildings are already handicap accessible and most were built to last forever. This is a win-win for Missouri taxpayers who do not need to subsidize new construction when restoring existing structures will do the same job at lower cost in neighborhoods.”