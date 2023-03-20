HANNIBAL — For the 10th year, the Riedel Foundation will fund a program that brings Hannibal third grade students to the pool to teach them water safety.

The YMCA of Hannibal will use a recent $7,500 grant award to host the Third Grade Swim and Water Safety program. Transportation is provided to the students at Hannibal’s five public elementary schools. Lifeguards and swim instructors from the Y are on hand to teach the children.

