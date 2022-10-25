Riedel Foundation sponsoring upcoming Bluff City Theater production

Riedel Trustee Paul Richards, left, presents a $4,000 grant award to Bluff City Theater CEO Joe Anderson. The grant will fund the theater's upcoming fall production, "Paul Robeson".

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal residents and area students will enjoy free performances of a professional play with funding help from the Riedel Foundation.

The Riedel Board of Trustees recently awarded a $4,000 grant to Bluff City Theater to stage the upcoming production. It will be offered free in the theater to Hannibal residents. The show will also be performed at local schools.

