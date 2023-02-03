HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation honored 26 nonprofit community organizations on Thursday, following a year of presenting $330,660 in grants to support various programs and services.
Riedel Administrator Sarah Deien welcomed everyone to the reception Thursday at F&M Bank, saying 2022 was an important year to raise awareness about the Riedel Foundation's mission to support nonprofits and the work they do for the community.
"We want people to know that we're out here and that we're doing good things, and that you are a 501(c)3 and that you serve Hannibal — that we're here for you," she said. "Applications this year have gone way up because we've gotten the word out."
Deien thanked everyone for helping further Riedel's legacy of making a positive impact for Hannibal residents.
"What we want to do tonight is just honor and recognize you, because while we're a funding source — you guys are the heart," she said. "It's your hands doing the labor, it's your staff, it's your passion, and you deserve to be celebrated."
Since its founding, the Riedel Foundation has awarded almost $6 million in grants. In 2022, the awards supported a wide variety of programs and services that support the community.
The grants made a positive impact through beneficial programs such as free bike helmets, swim lessons, books for young children, several support programs for youth in foster care, outreach for victims of child abuse, financial support for Hannibal-LaGrange University during its time of need, scholarships, programs to enhance tourism, support for the arts through concerts, community festivals and youth programs and assistance for pet spay and neuter programs.
The George H. Riedel Private Foundation was established in 2000. Riedel and his father served as directors for F&M Bank and Trust Company for more than 90 years. Riedel supported the YMCA, scouting programs and other endeavors dedicated to youth. He also worked toward bolstering the success of Hannibal's tourism industry and its business community.
Riedel established a trust with the goal of supporting nonprofit organizations, especially those that support youth. Any nonprofit which supports Hannibal is eligible to apply for grant funding.
"The goal was to improve the lives of the people of Hannibal, and that's our mission at the Riedel Foundation. That's what we try to accomplish through his legacy," Deien explained.
The grants are administered through the efforts of volunteers who serve on the foundation's Board of Trustees. Deien introduced Bill Craigmiles, who was a friend of Riedel's. She noted how he "gets the spirit of the trust".
Paul Richards provides financial and investment support "in large part because of the stewardship of Paul." Deien said he helps fellow board members with remaining consistent throughout the grant process.
Michael Gaines joined the board in 2022, "and of course he gives a really fresh perspective". He has been instrumental in efforts to establish a new website and a more streamlined grant application process.
Deien described board member April Baldwin as "our lifesaver". She provides vital advice and knowledge for the trust, which is held by F&M Bank.
Dr. Michael Bukstein has been a board member since 2000, and Deien said he has been "the backbone" of the foundation, performing many behind-the-scenes tasks and studying all the details of each application. He echoed Deien's expression of gratitude for the work performed by each of the organizations that received grants in 2022.
"The Riedel Foundation can help with funding, but it is the work of these organizations that really makes a difference in improving people’s lives,” he said.
Representatives from several nonprofit organizations expressed their gratitude for the positive difference that Riedel grant funding made in their endeavors.
Dr. Sandra Ahlum shared how grants from the Riedel Foundation has made a crucial difference in CHART Teen Task Force's efforts, which began in 1995 to address "babies having babies". The rate of teen pregnancies has reduced 73% from 1995 to the present, due to education outreach and other factors such as improved birth control methods.
Ahlum explained how grants have supported key local projects, such as providing 25 lifelike Realcare baby simulators to students at Hannibal Middle and Hannibal High schools. The doll cries and makes the student determine if they must change a diaper, provide a meal or rock the baby for comfort.
The annual Teen Health Fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, with 36 organizations providing Interactve demonstrations related to teen health and safety.
Deien announced that five $1,000 scholarships will be funded by the Riedel Foundation for seniors. Three awards will be for students pursuing careers in banking, finance or economic development and two awards will be for students with plans involving social work or a nonprofit agency.
Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson explained how support from the Riedel Foundation has been instrumental in programs such as establishing a new CEO program through the Hannibal Career and Technical Center and the BEST program, which provides job coaching to students with developmental disabilities.
Ben Jamerson and Andie Jamerson, executive director of Faith Bridge, explained that support from the Riedel Foundation will help the agency fully furnish apartments for youth in Hannibal who are aging out of the foster care system. This support helps them as they pursue careers and education opportunities.
"When kids age out of foster care, often they don't have the family support system, the community support system that their peers — who are not in the foster care system — have," she said.
Andie Jamerson said they work alongside agencies such as Coyote Hill, Families and Communities Together, Embrace Children & Families of Northeast Missouri and FosterAdopt Connect to help youth with various services.
Faith Bridge provides full furnishings for each child's apartment. Jamerson said one child is pursuing their HISET diploma. Another child is working toward a career in law enforcement at Moberly Area Community College.
"They have so much to give," Jamerson said. "They just need that hand. They need that chance."
YMCA of Hannibal CEO Eric Abts and Board President Courtney Bareis explained that Riedel Foundation grants have supported several programs for youth and seniors — which are the fastest growing group at the Y. Abts said funding supports the scholarship program, which enables hundreds of community members to participate in programs, daycare and receive memberships.
This year, the Y received funding dedicated to new playground equipment geared toward ADA accessibility and younger children. Expansion is planned for several programs for seniors as well.
"I am very appreciative of all of the financial gifts that the Riedel Foundation has bestowed upon the YMCA, helping to make several programs and improvements to our facility possible," Bareis said, noting there are "many, many exciting things to come".
Lori Dowil, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Hannibal Nutrition Center. She explained how "serving our seniors is a priority in our community" and she the center's efforts would likely not be possible without support from the Riedel Foundation.
Hannibal Arts Council Executive Director Michael Gaines explained how Riedel Foundation grants help make many events free of charge or more affordable. Specifically, funding has supported youth activities including Art Adventure interactive projects for youth, the annual Wild and Wacky Art Adventure and projects provided to foster families and children with developmental disabilities.
Additionally, the financial support has bolstered the Hannibal Concert Association and productions from Bluff City Theater.
"The funding provides a foundation for our youth events and has for many years," he said.
Financial support from the Riedel Foundation has also made a measurable impact on controlling the pet population in the community. Cuddle Cat Rescue Founder and Treasurer Janet Matson and Board Member Maria Poindexter said the matching grant they received has helped to provide spay and neuter services to about 100 cats since September.
Northeast Missouri Humane Society Executive Director Elise Blue and Board President Carrie Fogle explained the grant for its spay and neuter program has affected intake levels of cats and dogs at their facility as well.
Blue said the program has resulted in spay and neuter services for 125 animals.
"I feel it's making an impact," she said.
